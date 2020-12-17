Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greencell Marudhara assigned A-stable rating by ICRA; first rating in EV space

Greencell Marudhara, the electric bus fleet operator for the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, has been assigned A-stable rating, which is ICRAs first rating in the electric vehicle EV space, according to a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:10 IST
Greencell Marudhara assigned A-stable rating by ICRA; first rating in EV space
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Greencell Marudhara, the electric bus fleet operator for the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, has been assigned A-stable rating, which is ICRA's first rating in the electric vehicle (EV) space, according to a release. Incorporated to target the opportunities in the e-mobility space and become a pan-Indian shared electric mobility player, Greencell Marudhara Pvt Ltd (GMPL) is a 98.99 per cent subsidiary of GreenCell Mobility.

GreenCell Mobility is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Sebi-registered Category-II alternate investment fund, GGEF. Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) is an India-focused fund with sovereign funds as anchor investors. ''In an industry-first, ICRA has assigned [ICRA] A- (Stable) to Greencell Marudhara Private Limited,'' the ratings agency said in a release.

The rating assigned for Greencell Marudhara factors in its status as the successful concessionaire for procurement, operations and maintenance of 48 electric buses on intercity routes for the state road transport authority, it said. The rating in this sunrise sector is of significance as the central government is focussing significantly on promoting electric vehicles as a cleaner and sustainable form of transportation, with special focus on the commercial segment, ICRA said.

ICRA Vice-President Shamsher Dewan said, ''We are delighted to announce ICRA's first rating in the emerging EV segment. Considering the significant cost-differential between conventional vehicles and EVs, the key driver for the adoption of EVs remain the incentives provided by the the central government.'' He added that the government's focus on promoting electric vehicles by providing capital subsidies remains a positive. In September last year, RSRTC had issued a request for proposal inviting bids from eligible bidders for the selection of bus operator for procurement, operation and maintenance of 50 e-buses for intercity and interstate operations.

GreenCell had won this tender for 48 such buses for intercity operations in Rajasthan. Subsequently, Greencell incorporated a special purpose vehicle GMPL for the project.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahim's tomb: Delhi's monument of love gets new lease of life after six-year conservation

Rahims tomb, Delhis own monument of love built nearly 50 years before the iconic Taj Mahal, which stood in a ruinous condition with a risk of collapse has finally received a new lease of life after six-year-long monumental conservation work...

Dutch may not be ready for COVID-19 vaccinations in December-officials

The Netherlands cannot yet say whether it will be among the first EU countries ready to start with COVID-19 vaccinations in December, several health officials said on Thursday.EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said earlier on Thursday...

Delhi HC dismisses pleas of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta for quashing summons in defamation case by Manish Sisodia.

Delhi HC dismisses pleas of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta for quashing summons in defamation case by Manish Sisodia....

Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses CM Raveendran's plea against ED summons

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, challenging summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020