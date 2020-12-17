Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq at record highs as stimulus bets offset higher jobless claims

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:54 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq at record highs as stimulus bets offset higher jobless claims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, even as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology stocks were among the best performing S&P sectors, with utilities and materials shares, primed to benefit from more stimulus, also making large gains. Negotiations were underway in Congress late on Wednesday over the details of a $900 billion aid bill, with top Democrats and Republicans sounding more positive than they have in months on a fresh response to a crisis that has killed more than 304,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week as a relentless surge in new coronavirus infections hobbled business operations and hurt hiring trends. This followed a reading on Wednesday that showed U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, as consumer spending remained constrained.

Still, many participants view the recent data as furthering the case for immediate measures to support the economy. At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 131.50 points, or 0.44%, at 30,286.04, the S&P 500 was up 15.05 points, or 0.41%, at 3,716.22. The Nasdaq Composite was up 65.21 points, or 0.52%, at 12,723.40.

The Federal Reserve also kept interest rates at near-zero levels on Wednesday and vowed to keep funneling cash into financial markets over the long term. Equity markets have been among the main beneficiaries of accommodative policy through the virus outbreak. "We have been waiting on this stimulus for months now, but we also have the Federal Reserve buying almost a trillion and a half dollars worth of assets a year," said Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

"They have promised to keep interest rates at zero for the next three years and that is also where the optimism comes from." Among individual movers, General Mills Inc rose 1.1% after it beat second-quarter profit estimates, boosted by sales of its pet foods and baking products.

Outsourcing services provider Accenture rose 7.4% after it raised its annual sales forecast and beat quarterly revenue estimates as an extended work-from-home period boosted its digital, cloud and security services. MacroGenics Inc jumped 3% after the drug developer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its treatment for an advanced type of breast cancer.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 141 new highs and three new lows.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rose to 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchan...

Rajasthan: Gehlot to inaugurate development projects on Friday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several development projects on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the state governmentOn the occasion, the achievements of the government wi...

Spain's Sanchez tests negative for COVID-19, to quarantine after meeting France's Macron

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday but will quarantine until Dec. 24 after being in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has contracted coronavirus, his office said.Sanchez, who earli...

Drugs case: NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over viral video

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party at his house last year, NCB sources said on Thursday. The notice has been sent to Johar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020