Left Menu
Development News Edition

British mid-caps gain for fourth day as Brexit trade deadline looms

London's mid-cap index rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday with investors believing the UK and European Union would bridge the gaps to a post-Brexit trade deal, while advertising firm WPP jumped after an upbeat sales forecast. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 gained 1% as the European Union's chief negotiator said progress had been made.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:44 IST
British mid-caps gain for fourth day as Brexit trade deadline looms

London's mid-cap index rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday with investors believing the UK and European Union would bridge the gaps to a post-Brexit trade deal, while advertising firm WPP jumped after an upbeat sales forecast.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 gained 1% as the European Union's chief negotiator said progress had been made. The Bank of England said it was ready to tolerate an inflation spike in the event of a trade deal not being reached but kept its stimulus unchanged.

"The (Monetary Policy) Committee continues to assume that a free trade deal will be agreed and ratified in time for it to come into effect immediately after the transition period ends on 31 December," said Daniel Vernazza, chief international economist at UniCredit Bank in London. "While progress has been made in the negotiations and we continue to expect a deal to be done before year-end, there is no white smoke yet."

The gridlocked negotiations have made investors anxious about economic growth in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered business activity this year. A deal would ensure the goods trade that makes up half of annual EU-UK commerce remains free of tariffs beyond Dec. 31. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gave up early gains to dip 0.3%, weighed down by losses in consumer staples. Meanwhile, U.S. stock indexes climbed to a peak on optimism about fiscal stimulus.

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, rose 4.2% after saying it expected net sales to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, a year earlier than expected. SSP Group, the owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza snack chains, dropped about 2.7% as it issued a grim sales outlook.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall.The ...

Turkey, Iraq agree to cooperate against extremist groups

Ankara, Dec 17...

Arunachal districts asked to monitor preparedness for COVID vaccination

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday directed deputy commissioners to oversee availability of cold chain storages in their districts to store COVID-19 vaccines. During a video conference with all the deputy commissioners of the stat...

DU considering introduction of 4-year UG courses under new NEP

The Delhi University DU is considering introduction of four-year undergraduate courses as part of the implementation of the new National Education Policy NEP, a move being opposed by teachers associations. The varsity had in September forme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020