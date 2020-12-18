Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at Tea, Day 2

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:24 IST
Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at Tea, Day 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia

India first innings: 244 allout Australia first innings: Matthew Wade lbw b Bumrah 8 Joe Burns lbw b Bumrah 8 Marnus Labuschagne batting 43 Steven Smith c Rahane b Ashwin 1 Travis Head c and b Ashwin 7 Cameron Green c Kohli b Ashwin 11 Tim Paine batting 9 Extras: (LB-2) 2 Total: (5 wkts, 48 Overs) 92 Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 29-2, 45-3, 65-4, 79-5

Bowler: Umesh Yadav 10-4-19-0, Jasprit Bumrah 14-7-21-2, Mohammed Shami 13-4-23-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 11-0-27-3.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protest not for farmers, it's meant to oppose Centre: Rupala

Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday alleged that the only purpose of the protest going on at Delhi borders against three farm laws is to oppose the central government and it is not meant for the welfare of farmers. He also urged the ...

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years; we have implemented it in interest of farmers: PM Modi.

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years we have implemented it in interest of farmers PM Modi....

Games-E-sports, breakdancing win 2022 Asian Games spots

E-sports and breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as full medal sports after being approved by the Olympic Council of Asia OCA, the governing body said on Friday. E-sports first appeared as an official medal s...

Solar power tariff decline supported by structural factors: Ind-Ra

The continuous decline in solar power tariffs since the start of the current financial year FY 2020-21 has been driven by a mix of structural and state-specific factors with the former likely to sustain over the medium-term, India Ratings a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020