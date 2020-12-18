Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at Tea, Day 2

Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at Tea, Day 2PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:24 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia
India first innings: 244 allout Australia first innings: Matthew Wade lbw b Bumrah 8 Joe Burns lbw b Bumrah 8 Marnus Labuschagne batting 43 Steven Smith c Rahane b Ashwin 1 Travis Head c and b Ashwin 7 Cameron Green c Kohli b Ashwin 11 Tim Paine batting 9 Extras: (LB-2) 2 Total: (5 wkts, 48 Overs) 92 Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 29-2, 45-3, 65-4, 79-5
Bowler: Umesh Yadav 10-4-19-0, Jasprit Bumrah 14-7-21-2, Mohammed Shami 13-4-23-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 11-0-27-3.