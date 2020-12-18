Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies drop as dollar gains, U.S.-China tensions weigh

The U.S. is expected to add around 80 additional companies and affiliates, mostly Chinese, including chipmaker SMIC , to a trade blacklist on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. MSCI's basket of emerging market stocks dropped 0.3% primarily led by weakness in mainland China stocks , while those in Russia, South Africa and Poland lost between 0.7% and 1%.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:43 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies drop as dollar gains, U.S.-China tensions weigh

Emerging market currencies fell on Friday as the dollar recovered slightly from a week-long beating, while escalating tensions between the United States and China offset optimism around talks of a record U.S. stimulus package. The U.S. is expected to add around 80 additional companies and affiliates, mostly Chinese, including chipmaker SMIC , to a trade blacklist on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

MSCI's basket of emerging market stocks dropped 0.3% primarily led by weakness in mainland China stocks , while those in Russia, South Africa and Poland lost between 0.7% and 1%. Tensions between two of the world's biggest economies have roiled markets for more than a year, which along with the COVID-19 pandemic, led to a slowdown in global economic growth.

The dollar was slightly off 2-1/2 year lows and an index of emerging market currencies fell 0.1% with Asian currencies and the Russian rouble leading declines. Crude exporter Russia's rouble dropped 0.4%, ahead of a central bank meeting, as oil prices declined.

The central bank is expected keep interest rates unchanged as a sliding rouble has seen inflation exceed the target. "The prospect of unchanged rates is further strengthened by the fact that there will not be any rate meeting in January because of holidays - the next one is scheduled for February," said Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose.

"Hence, in case the rouble were to come under pressure in the interim, after CBR had already cut the rate, it would be too late before the CB could actively defend the exchange rate again." The rouble was set to end the week lower, although most other emerging market currencies were on course to post weekly gains after talks of U.S. stimulus measures boosted sentiment.

COVID-19 infections in the U.S. hitting record highs pushed Congressional negotiators in Washington to scramble to agree on details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill. South Africa's rand was among the biggest weekly winners, up around 3% in its seventh straight week of gains - longest streak since January 2018.

Most central European currencies dropped against the euro with Hungary's forint and Czech Koruna falling the most in early trade. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six South Koreans die of COVID awaiting hospital beds - report

Six people suffering from COVID-19 have died in South Korea this month while waiting for hospital beds and hundreds can not get admitted as surging coronavirus infections overload the health system, officials and media said on Friday. South...

Man shot dead in UP's Mau over old enmity

The husband of a village head in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by some people on Friday apparently over an old enmity, police said. The incident took place in Baduagodam village in the Sarai Lakhansi area here, they said.Shail...

Plea against contracts awarded under Bharat Net by govt on nomination basis: HC seeks Centre reply

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and Central Vigilance Commission on a plea challenging award of contracts to Common Service Centres e-Governance Services Ltd CSC for installing wifi access points in villages acr...

Director of Indian restaurant in UK banned for tax dodge

The director of an Indian restaurant company in Brighton on the south coast of England has been banned for six years after an investigation found that he had under declared the taxes he owed to the UKs revenue department. Byron St John Swal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020