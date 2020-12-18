Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:05 IST
Govt to launch PMKVY-III within a month, says Skill Development Minister Pandey 

The government is set to launch the third phase of its flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) within a month, with a focus on strengthening district skill committees, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Friday. Addressing a virtual conference organised by Assocham, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stressed upon the need to design courses and undertake skilling aligned with local requirements.

''Keeping this in mind, we introduced PMKVY 1 and 2, and after this we are going to launch PMKVY-III very soon, within a month,'' he said. The third phase of PMKVY (PMKVY-III) will focus on strengthening district skill committees to identify and cater to local skilling needs, Pandey added.

The government launched the PMKVY scheme in 2015 and revamped it in 2016 to impart skills to 1 crore persons by 2020. The revamped scheme, called PMKVY 2.0, moved to a grant-based model where the training and assessment cost is directly reimbursed to training providers and assessment bodies in accordance with common norms.

