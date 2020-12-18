HRAWI urges Maharashtra govt to allow restaurants to open for additional 2 hours

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to allow restaurants to operate for an additional two hours. In a letter to the state government, HRAWI stated that an extension of two hours to the existing closing time of 11:30 pm has the potential to generate anywhere between Rs 50 crore to Rs 75 crore per day.

The association said with the holiday season at its peak, hotels and restaurants everywhere across the world are hoping to make the most of what is left in the year. Prior to the lockdown coming into effect earlier this year, restaurants in the state were allowed to operate until 1:30 am.

In the letter, the association also asked the government to allow dine-in at full capacity to accommodate customers. ''The Maharashtra government has taken pragmatic steps all the way and has handled the spread of the pandemic as best as anyone could. We are really glad that the government allowed our industry to open, but by then we had lost over eight months of business,'' HRAWI President Sherry Bhatia said in a statement.

''There is a very small window from now until the New Year, and the hospitality industry hopes to capitalise on this. It is with this hope that we are urging the government to allow restaurants to revert to their original operation hours,'' Bhatia added. HRAWI also said that if malls and other social places were to be allowed to operate for a couple of hours more, it could easily boost revenue for the state by at least 30 per cent.

It also pointed out that allowing restaurants to operate for full hours will allow for re-employment of staff. Hotels and restaurants give employment to around 50,000 people across the state, HRAWI added.

''Restaurants have to turn customers away because of this (11:30 pm closing time), and most of the diners arrive only after 9 pm. Despite having the space and empty tables, restaurants can't accommodate them because of the 50 per cent limit on capacity,'' HRAWI Vice President Pradeep Shetty said. ''We are requesting the state government to allow restaurants to operate until 1:30 am like it was in the pre-COVID times and help the industry recover, even if in a small capacity,'' Shetty added.