Left Menu
Development News Edition

PLI scheme may add USD 520 bn to GDP in 5 years: Report

The production-linked incentive PLI scheme launched to boost local manufacturing may add USD 520 billion to the gross domestic product in the next five years, according to a report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:23 IST
PLI scheme may add USD 520 bn to GDP in 5 years: Report

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme launched to boost local manufacturing may add USD 520 billion to the gross domestic product in the next five years, according to a report. The government had in March announced the PLI scheme to help lower the country's dependence on imports, mainly from China, by incentivising and inviting global as well as capital-rich companies to set up manufacturing capacities in the country.

If materialised, the move will help cut imports on one hand and boost exports on the other. ''The PLI scheme may add around USD 520 billion to the GDP in the next five years,'' domestic brokerage Sharekhan by PNB Paribas said in a note.

The scheme is applicable for 10 select sectors, which are labour-intensive and expected to cater to the growing employment needs and achieving size and scale in manufacturing. As part of the scheme, the government has made a budgetary outlay of Rs 1.96 lakh crore or USD 26 billion.

The scheme envisages providing on average 5 per cent of the production value as an incentive. This implies that minimum production as a result of the scheme stands to be around USD 520 billion over the next five years, says the report. The idea is to create a few large manufacturing players with the advantage of policy support to the tune of 5-8 per cent of value add, scale and world-class technology.

According to analysts, electronics, particularly mobile phone manufacturers, stand to be the biggest beneficiary of the scheme. Other sectors that will benefit include automobile, battery, pharma, food, textiles and telecom. If taken off as planned, the scheme could boost exports, thus narrowing the trade deficit by USD 55 billion.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...

Expedite implementation of welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis: Cong to Maharashtra govt

The Congress on Friday said it has asked the Maharashtra government to expedite the implementation of various welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis and disadvantaged sections, and to enact laws to ensure that the budget for their welfare doe...

Macron says he's doing fine after catching COVID-19, working at slower pace

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace while he convalesced.Macron said he would stay focused on Frances response to the coronavirus pand...

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mn

IT services major Infosys on Friday said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about USD 10 million about Rs 73.5 croreIn 2015, Infosys had announced making a USD 3 million investment in US-based wearable device sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020