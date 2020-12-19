Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy govt orders Christmas, New Year lockdown to prevent COVID surge

The announcement ended days of indecision and wrangling within the coalition, which was split between those wanting a complete shutdown and those pressing for more limited action to help struggling businesses and to allow some family reunions. Under the new rules, non-essential shops will be shuttered between Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31- Jan. 3 and Jan. 5-6.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-12-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 02:35 IST
Italy govt orders Christmas, New Year lockdown to prevent COVID surge

Italy will be placed under nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holiday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday, as the government looks to prevent a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. The announcement ended days of indecision and wrangling within the coalition, which was split between those wanting a complete shutdown and those pressing for more limited action to help struggling businesses and to allow some family reunions.

Under the new rules, non-essential shops will be shuttered between Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31- Jan. 3 and Jan. 5-6. On those days, Italians will only be allowed to travel for work, health or emergency reasons. Shops will be able to open between Dec. 28-30 and on Jan. 4 and people will be free to leave their houses at that time. However, throughout the holiday period, all bars and restaurants must remain closed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK government makes push to persuade U.S. to lift travel restrictions -sources

The British government is making a concerted effort to persuade the Trump administration to lift or soften travel restrictions that bar most people in the United Kingdom from traveling to the United States, sources briefed on the matter sai...

Rugby-La Rochelle, Toulouse, Lyon handed wins in Champions Cup

French clubs La Rochelle, Toulouse and Lyon were each handed a 28-0 victory and five match points in the second round of the Champions Cup after their games were called off due to COVID-19, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Frid...

Soccer-Serie A aims to raise 3.5 bln euros from domestic TV rights sale - sources

Italys top flight soccer league Serie A aims to raise at least 1.15 billion euros 1.4 billion per season over the next three years from the sale of pay-TV rights for its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.A...

Italy govt orders Christmas, New Year lockdown to prevent COVID surge

Italy will be placed under nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holiday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday, as the government looks to prevent a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. The announcement ended days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020