Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:51 IST
Hungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungary's government will extend a moratorium on loan repayments by households and businesses until July to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

Orban also said in a posting on his Facebook page that a local business tax for small and medium-sized businesses will be reduced by half from the beginning of January, as these companies provide most of the jobs in the economy.

Families with children or expecting a child would be eligible for a preferential loan and non-refundable grants to renovate their homes, the prime minister added.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...

Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey

Nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of...

East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers

Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. While East Bengal ar...

Is there any possibility for Teen Titans Season 6? What we know so far

Teen Titans enthusiasts have not yet given up their hope for Season 6. Chances of its making seem to be quite less. Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2005 and dropped its finale on January 16, 2006.Why do Teen Titans followers still crave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020