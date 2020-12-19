Left Menu
JKI revival plan on cards to provide livelihood support to marginalised sectors

The information was given to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during inauguration of the experience centre cum sales outlet of JKI Ltd worth Rs 6.50 crore at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of the city, the spokesman said.On the revival plan of JKI, the Lt Governor was briefed that the revival plan is being implemented while focusing on making the organisation a profitable and viable entity, besides providing livelihood support to the marginalized sectors of the society, especially those associated with the cocoon rearing and production of wool.

JKI revival plan on cards to provide livelihood support to marginalised sectors

The revival plan for Jammu and Kashmir Industries (JKI) Ltd is being implemented to make it profitable besides providing livelihood support to the marginalised sectors of the society, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The information was given to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during inauguration of the 'experience centre cum sales outlet' of JKI Ltd worth Rs 6.50 crore at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of the city, the spokesman said.

On the revival plan of JKI, the Lt Governor was briefed that the revival plan is being implemented while focusing on making the organisation a profitable and viable entity, besides providing livelihood support to the marginalized sectors of the society, especially those associated with the cocoon rearing and production of wool. Accordingly, it was also informed that the revival plan of JKI has focused primarily upon revival, modernisation, establishment of units associated with the silk, wool and joinery sectors only.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the Experience Centre cum Sales Outlet would lead to a substantial increase in the sales of the products being manufactured by JKI and would also play an important role in making the organization a profitable and viable entity. It would facilitate the people who found it difficult and cumbersome to visit the manufacturing units of JKI located in the Industrial Estate of Bari Brahamana, Jammu, he maintained.

The Lt Governor stressed to formulate a viable marketing strategy and to open sale outlets outside Jammu and Kashmir. He directed for constituting a three members committee to finalise Brand names of silk and woollen products by organising a public competition to get suggestions for the brand names, the spokesman said, adding Sinha impressed upon officers of JKI to work with high zeal and added efforts so that utilisation of raw material and production reaches its full capacity.

