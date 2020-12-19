Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy coming back on track since July-Sept quarter: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the economy hit by the COVID -19 outbreak has started coming back on track since the July-September quarter of this fiscal. The minister said that the Good and Services Tax GST collection was more than Rs 1 lakh crore in October and November as well.He parried a reply on whether the economy would come out of the slowdown in the third quarter October-December.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:38 IST
Indian economy coming back on track since July-Sept quarter: Anurag Thakur
The minister said that the Good and Services Tax (GST) collection was more than Rs 1 lakh crore in October and November as well. Image Credit: Facebook (@official.anuragthakur )

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the economy hit by the COVID -19 outbreak has started coming back on track since the July-September quarter of this fiscal. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the Narendra Modi government took a slew of measures to revive business following which the economy started returning back on the track since the second quarter of this financial year, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs told reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a national event of company secretaries. The minister said that the Good and Services Tax (GST) collection was more than Rs 1 lakh crore in October and November as well.

He parried a reply on whether the economy would come out of the slowdown in the third quarter (October-December). The world believes that India has taken up the right steps to tackle the crisis sparked by the pandemic.

The world agencies have predicted that the Indian economy in the next fiscal would grow to 8.5 per cent. This growth would be the best among the developing economies, he added.

Thakur said that a new parliament building which will come up in Delhi would prove to be the emblem of Independent India history, adding it is going to have modern facilities for public representatives to do work with ease.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shami suffers wrist fracture, set to miss remainder of Test series; Siraj in line for debut

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener here. The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during In...

Congress appoints Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as new MRCC president

The Congress on Saturday appointed Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee MRCC, the party said in a statement. Charan Singh Sapra has been appointed as the new working president of the Mumbai Co...

Ind vs Aus: Mohammad Shami out of series with fractured arm

By Baidurjo Bhose India pacer Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. He retired hurt while batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday after he was hit on the right arm by a...

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL49 UP-AMU-PM PM Modi to be chief guest at AMUs centenary celebrations Aligarh UP Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the virtual centenary celebrations of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020