Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top 2 telcos consolidating market share; Voda Idea likely to lose RMS: Report

Top two telecom companies Jio and Bharti Airtel are consolidating market share moving the industry possibly towards a near 2-player structure, with Vodafone Idea facing the prospects of losing revenue market share RMS as it struggles financially, according to a report by IIFL Securities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 11:04 IST
Top 2 telcos consolidating market share; Voda Idea likely to lose RMS: Report

Top two telecom companies Jio and Bharti Airtel are consolidating market share moving the industry possibly towards a ''near 2-player structure'', with Vodafone Idea facing the prospects of losing revenue market share (RMS) as it struggles financially, according to a report by IIFL Securities. The latest note by IIFL Securities also indicated that tariff increase may not be immediate and instead sees a ''high likelihood of price hike in 12-18 months''.

''The industry shake-up that ensued post Jio's entry has resulted in a 3+1 market configuration. In our view, the industry is moving to a near 2-player structure – Jio and Bharti – with Vi (Vodafone Idea) likely to lose RMS as it struggles financially,'' it said. It expected Voda Idea to witness ''accelerated RMS loss'' due to the tight timeline on statutory payments and ''significant tariff hikes looking at least 12 months away''.

Bharti, it added, remains well-placed to benefit from improved industry structure, likely expansion in 'share of wallet' and falling spectrum and equipment capex intensity. ''We expect Bharti's revenue market share (RMS) in India mobile to rise, from 33 per cent in 2QFY21 to 37 per cent in 3 years. India non-mobile and Africa businesses remain strong,'' IIFL Securities said in its note.

It pegged Jio's revenue market share at 38 per cent as on Q2FY21, Vodafone Idea's share at 22 per cent, and that of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd at seven per cent. It also pointed to a high likelihood of price increase in 12-18 months.

''Jio has driven down industry pricing to very fine levels for 4 years, but post the imminent Jio-Google smartphone launch, will likely favour a price hike, given very low ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) levels currently, and the need for RIL's USD 45 billion plus investment in Jio to earn decent returns,'' it said. Overall, telecom's wallet share could rise significantly after falling to less than half its level 10 years ago.

The industry has bid for spectrum worth Rs 3.6 trillion in the past 10 years, due to competitive intensity, supply constraints and the regulator's high reserve prices, it said and added that inadequate spectrum also resulted in high equipment intensity. The availability of large quantities of spectrum and fewer bidders in future auctions should aid economical capacity addition and boost Bharti's Return on capital employed (ROCE) significantly, the report added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York

Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been indicted here for fraudulently obtaining diamonds worth over USD 2.6 million from one of the worlds biggest diamond companies in Manhattan. Nehal, 41, is charged i...

Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF

A Pakistani fisherman has been apprehended with his boat after he intruded into the Indian territory off the Gujarat coast, the Border Security Force BSF said on Sunday. The intruder was held in the Sir Creek area on Saturday evening during...

SGC remains our preference, says Hockley after reports that CA mulling swapping 3rd and 4th Tests

Cricket Australia on Monday said the SCG remains its preferred venue for the third Test against India after reports emerged that the governing body is contemplating swapping the last two games of the four-Test series due to growing COVID-19...

Nolan River joins M Night Shyamalan's 'Old'

Newcomer Nolan River has landed a role in M Night Shyamalans upcoming Universal thriller, Old. According to Deadline, River is the son of actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who is best known for his role as Kevin Myers in the American Pie franchise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020