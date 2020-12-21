Left Menu
Development News Edition

Engage Creations Opens A Revolutionary Way of Digital Publishing

The company has already backed some big names and is gaining keen interest from multiple players who are eager to use this path-breaking communication tool.About Engage Creations We create develop EC Books that is the new way of content publication digitally, which is more dynamic, interactive, optimized ROI driven.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:10 IST
Engage Creations Opens A Revolutionary Way of Digital Publishing
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Digital publishing now takes another leap with EC Books™. A whole new way to present publications that are aesthetically pleasing, interactive, engaging, and offering a highly fascinating experience to the viewers. Engage Creations is a new venture catering to digital publishing solutions. The company comes with vast experience and the backing of a leading advertising agency in India, which has decades of experience in communications and publishing. Engage Creations has come up with a path-breaking concept of EC Books™, which is a smart alternative to regular ebooks, powering content with the capabilities of Multimedia, Social Integration, and Analytics.

The greatest feature of this offering is its multiple use cases. With EC Books™, a business can share information, effectively educate with hyperlinks & and animations, market digitally, retarget customers by analyzing their interactions, and much more. As a highly flexible and versatile publishing option, possibilities are simply endless. It is a noteworthy replacement of age-old ebooks, and any collateral, be it brochures, catalog, books, pitch, anything can be converted into these smart EC Books™. According to Mr. Yashkirti Jain, the young CEO at Engage Creations, ''The attention span of the users has decreased drastically. They show no interest in company catalogs, documents, or any collateral, which fails to interest them.'' He elaborates, ''We wanted to make digital publishing a rewarding opportunity for businesses and therefore came up with a concept of EC Books™. It enhances readability with text, graphics, gifs, and helps a business to grow by understanding user behavior with analytics. Now they can penetrate the toughest markets and nurture niche leads with the power of EC Books™. It can revolutionize the way companies publish content.'' Engage Creations believes its offering can help every industry in every sector of our economy. EC Books™ can be beneficial for both marketing and sales, and strengthening internal and external communications. These books are highly secure and shareable. They can be hosted on the website or can be downloaded as an HTML document. The company has already backed some big names and is gaining keen interest from multiple players who are eager to use this path-breaking communication tool.

About Engage Creations We create & develop EC Books™ that is the new way of content publication digitally, which is more dynamic, interactive, optimized & ROI driven. These are created by amalgamating content with responsive designs and interactive technology. You can tap into larger potentials by utilizing their digital publication, i.e- analyze customers, lead generation, niche targeting, marketing, SEO optimization, and much more. EC Books™ are used to replace traditional books & help you to go digital in a more engaging manner. A client receives complete consultation before onboarding with a project and Engage Creations supports them even after delivering the final product. For more information, please visit https://www.engagecreations.com/ or contact : +91-9821216061 PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal PM's 'constitutional coup' challenged in court

Opponents of Nepals prime minister turned to the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge his dissolution of parliament and the calling of an election, denouncing it as a constitutional coup.Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis dissolution of parlia...

Pakistan reports 1,792 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 1,792 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 458,968, the health ministry said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said that a total o...

IPICOL top performer among state IPAs: Invest India

The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd IPICOL has been categorised as a top performer among 20 state investment promotion agencies with an overall score of 98 per cent. The assessment by Invest India in collaborat...

Trial delayed for Australian writer detained in Beijing on spying charges -supporter

The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun, detained in Beijing since January 2019, has been delayed by three months, according to his former teacher and a supporter Feng Chongyi. The 55-year-old pro-democracy blogger, who was detained at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020