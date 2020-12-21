Left Menu
Denmark to halt flights from Britain on Monday morning

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-12-2020
Flights from Britain to Denmark will be suspended for 48 hours starting Monday at 0900 GMT to limit the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the country's transport minister said on Twitter early Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiraling infection numbers.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

