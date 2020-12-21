Denmark to halt flights from Britain on Monday morning

Denmark to halt flights from Britain on Monday morningReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:58 IST
Flights from Britain to Denmark will be suspended for 48 hours starting Monday at 0900 GMT to limit the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the country's transport minister said on Twitter early Monday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiraling infection numbers.
