Noise partners Vijay Sales to expand presence to offline retail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Smart wearables company Noise on Monday said it has partnered with electronics retail chain Vijay Sales to make its products available in the latter's stores across the country. Under the partnership, Noise products will be available across 50 stores out of Vijay Sales' 103 outlets in the country as well as its online store.

''With this partnership, we will be registering our first retail presence. We have seen strong growth in the online space and we were keen to set up an offline presence to get more customers to see and experience the brand,'' Noise co-founder Gaurav Khatri said. The partnership will help the brand to expand its reach by tapping into a large customer base and strengthening its foothold in India through both offline and online channels, he added.

Karan Gupta, Director at Vijay Sales, said the association is very promising as Noise has a variety of trendy neckbands, true wireless headphones and smart wearables that are designed to strongly appeal to youth. The company is confident of sales of 70,000-80,000 units of Noise products in the first year itself, he noted.

Noise topped research firm IDC's list of smartwatches in the September quarter with 28.5 per cent market share.

