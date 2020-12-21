Shop Online for Latest Smartphone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) • Purchase the latest smartphone from the EMI Store and benefit from a hassle-free and cash free shopping experience • Shop from the comfort of home by making online purchases on No Cost EMIs With its focus on technology and customer experience, Bajaj Finserv Group offers customers a hassle-free shopping experience via its EMI Store. This one-stop online shop offers a gamut of products which are available on No Cost EMIs. In addition, customers can also avail attractive rates offered by different retailers along with exclusive offers available in their city. Shopping on the EMI Store is easy as customers can avail products of their choice on EMIs by using their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. When it comes to buying the latest smartphone, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is the ideal online marketplace to check out. With a huge variety of brands available, one can easily compare and purchase a smartphone to meet their requirement and budget. Customers can choose from a variety of brands such as Redmi, Realme, Samsung, vivo, Oppo, Nokia and Apple on the EMI Store. In a nutshell, the EMI Store is an online store with a pool of 1 lakh stores from where one can shop for just about anything ranging from smartphone, tablets, televisions, and home appliances like washing machines, air-conditioners, refrigerators, fitness equipment. By pairing one's order with a dealer close to them from Bajaj Finserv's-strong EMI Network across 950 Indian cities, customers are assured quick delivery of their product.

For those looking to purchase a new smartphone, here are the top 6 reasons to shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: 1. Quick Delivery – 4-Hour delivery Customers can avail benefits of 4-hour delivery for select smartphones on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. 2. Zero down payment option Customers have the option to purchase select products on zero down payments, i.e., they don't have to pay anything while purchasing their product, they only need to pay their EMIs on time.

3. No Cost EMI facility with flexible tenure Customers can buy their products on No Cost EMIs and can select their repayment tenure ranging up to 24 months. 4. Hyper-Local model The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store works on a hyper-local model that enables customers to view offers on products from retailers located in their vicinity.

5. Doorstep demo Across select locations, customers can avail doorstep demonstration of selected products purchased from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store to understand product functionality and working. 6. Cash-free shopping experience To avail the No Cost EMI benefits, customers need to purchase the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. This digital card comes with a pre-approved amount and can be accessed via the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app. Smart shoppers looking for a seamless shopping experience must check out the EMI Store. Customers can shop online from the comfort of their home and avail products of their choice on No Cost EMIs by using their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. For instance, the customer decides to buy a new smartphone on the EMI Store, they can choose a preferred retailer that they know and trust. On placing the order and making the payment online using their card, they can also enjoy delivery at their doorstep the very same day, often in around four hours. About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS has been launched by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a one-stop digital marketplace that helps consumers compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. It has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. Its core proposition, Offers You Value, is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial offers to its consumers. So, from selecting from multiple loans offers to getting the loan amount credited into their bank account on the same day, from receiving a credit card instantly to purchasing an insurance policy, from investing in the best mutual funds to purchasing the latest gadgets on Zero Interest EMI, consumers can now get all their personal and financial life goals delivered at Finserv MARKETS.