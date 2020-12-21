Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt plans to extend suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings till March

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is planning to extend the suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings for another three months, a move which will provide major relief to corporate borrowers hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:45 IST
Govt plans to extend suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings till March

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is planning to extend the suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings for another three months, a move which will provide major relief to corporate borrowers hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the Bangalore Chamber Of Industry And Commerce (BCIC), she said the government has taken several measures, including deferment of tax payment date, to help businesses and people. ''Not only the compliance but even the payments for the taxation related payment which companies have to do were all postponed so that nobody is put to difficulty,'' Sitharaman, who also holds the corporate affairs portfolio, said. As part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package, the government raised the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh, which largely insulated micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from bankruptcy on defaulting on loans. ''Gradually even the suspension of the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code)... further from 25th of December, I think...it can be up to March 31, 2021. ''So the entire year IBC (has been) suspended, rightfully so because every industry has gone through major stress because of the pandemic. And nobody could be drawn towards insolvency process which may have occurred during the pandemic,'' she said. An ordinance was promulgated in June for suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings and the same came into effect from March 25 -- the day when the nationwide lockdown had come into effect. A bill to replace the ordinance that had amended the IBC was cleared by Parliament in September. The corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the IBC, has suspended Sections 7, 9 and 10 to provide relief to companies reeling under the impact of the pandemic. Sections 7, 9 and 10 deal with initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process by a financial creditor, operational creditor and corporate debtor, respectively.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

Odd News Roudnup: Spainards bet Christmas lottery brings luck; Chilean President handed $3,500 fine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Monday, as a more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and weighed on investors expectations of a vaccine-led economic rebound.The strain, which is said to be up ...

Sweden bans travellers from Britain, Denmark over new COVID strain

Sweden will stop allowing in foreign travellers from Britain and Denmark in a bid to curb the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.To minimize the risk of it spreading here, the government has today...

Regulator clears way for use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Europe

Europes medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , putting the EU on course to start inoculations within a week.European Union countries includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020