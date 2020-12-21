Hoteliers ask Maha govt to review decision of night curfew

Hotel owners have urged the Maharashtra government to relook at its decision of imposing night curfew to curb COVID-19 infections, saying such a move will result in high revenue losses for the already battered industry. Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India's (FHRAI) Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said people have started to move around, and will prefer to go outside Maharashtra for the celebrations.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew (11PM to 6 AM) in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. Kohli termed this decision ''too harsh'' as this is brisk business season for the food and beverages industry because people gather up to celebrate.

''There will be tremendous revenue losses for us. We are already battered by the lockdowns and the curfews which existed during the various phases of unlock. Rather than being sympathetic towards us, the government has done the opposite,'' he told PTI. He said the lobby grouping will be writing to the government to have a relook at its decision and ensure that the citizens also get a chance to celebrate by responsibly following all the COVID-19 norms.

The government should allow hotels and restaurants to be open till 0130 AM rather than 11 PM, he said, accepting that the 5 AM deadline for such establishments followed every year may not be feasible this year. It will be very difficult for the government to enforce such a move as well, he said, pointing out that the state machinery is already very stretched.

According to an official statement here, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK. It was decided at the meeting that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 PM and 6 AM from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure, it said. The statement said it has also been decided to put in institutional quarantine for 14 days for those who arrive at the state's airports from European and West Asian countries.

Passengers coming to Maharashtra, the state worst hit by COVID-19, from other countries will be home quarantined, it added..