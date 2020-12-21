MP: Five of family killed in road accident
The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition, the police inspector said.Four of the five deceased were identified as Vijay Bahadur Patel, his wife Sarita, their son Ajay Kumar and one Radha.PTI | Seoni(Mp) | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:29 IST
Five members of a family were killed and three others were injured on Monday evening when thecar they were travelling in rammed into a oil tanker parked at a toll plaza near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The victims, including three women, hailed from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. They were headed towards Bengaluru in the car when the accident occurred, said Bundol police station inspector Dilip Pancheshwar.
Prima facie, the car was speeding at the time of the incident, he said. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition, the police inspector said.
Four of the five deceased were identified as Vijay Bahadur Patel, his wife Sarita, their son Ajay Kumar and one Radha. Another deceased, a woman, is yet to be identified. Chandana (20) who was injured in the accident is a daughter of the deceased Vijay Bahadur Patel, he said, adding that a nine-year-old girl and a four-year-old child were admitted in the district hospital.
As per preliminary investigation, Patel was at the wheel at the time of the accident, the inspector added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Bahadur Patel
- Sarita
- Ajay Kumar
- Patel
- Prima
- Dilip Pancheshwar
- Chandana
ALSO READ
Sourav and Kumble will remain special as leaders for me: Parthiv Patel
"Proud and at peace", Parthiv Patel retires from competitive cricket
Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket
'Proud and at peace', Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket
"Proud and at peace", Parthiv Patel retires from competitive cricket