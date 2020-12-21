Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Five of family killed in road accident

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition, the police inspector said.Four of the five deceased were identified as Vijay Bahadur Patel, his wife Sarita, their son Ajay Kumar and one Radha.

PTI | Seoni(Mp) | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:29 IST
MP: Five of family killed in road accident

Five members of a family were killed and three others were injured on Monday evening when thecar they were travelling in rammed into a oil tanker parked at a toll plaza near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The victims, including three women, hailed from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. They were headed towards Bengaluru in the car when the accident occurred, said Bundol police station inspector Dilip Pancheshwar.

Prima facie, the car was speeding at the time of the incident, he said. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition, the police inspector said.

Four of the five deceased were identified as Vijay Bahadur Patel, his wife Sarita, their son Ajay Kumar and one Radha. Another deceased, a woman, is yet to be identified. Chandana (20) who was injured in the accident is a daughter of the deceased Vijay Bahadur Patel, he said, adding that a nine-year-old girl and a four-year-old child were admitted in the district hospital.

As per preliminary investigation, Patel was at the wheel at the time of the accident, the inspector added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat reports sub-1,000 COVID-19 cases after over 1 month

Gujarat recorded 960 new coronavirus cases on Monday - a sub-1,000 count reported after a gap of more than a month - taking its tally to 2,36,259, while 1,268 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. The stat...

Belgium extends UK travel ban for 24 hours - VRT

Belgium decided on Monday to extend its travel ban on planes and trains coming from Britain for a further 24 hours until the end of Tuesday in a bid to keep out a new strain of the coronavirus, VRT broadcaster and Belga news agency reported...

BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition

The BCCIs all-powerful general body will give approval to a 10-team Indian Premier League during its Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday but it will only materialise in 2022 instead of the current year. One of the major points in the ag...

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020