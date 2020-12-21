Left Menu
Volkswagen announces expansion of pre-owned car dealership network

The car maker also reiterated its plans to have 21 such dealerships in the country by 2021Volkswagen Passenger Cars India had in September rolled out its digitally integrated service outlets Das WeltAuto DWA Excellence Centers in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin and Thrissur for pre-owned cars.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:29 IST
European car maker Volkswagen on Monday announced the expansion of its digitally integrated pre-owned car dealership network in India with the launch of two more such facilities, one each in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The car maker also reiterated its plans to have 21 such dealerships in the country by 2021

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India had in September rolled out its digitally integrated service outlets Das WeltAuto (DWA) Excellence Centers in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin and Thrissur for pre-owned cars. Volkswagen India has set up two additional DWA Excellence Centers in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. It further plans to open additional 10 such DWA Centers in 2021, taking the total to 17 Excellence Centers as committed, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a release. A one-stop solution for all customers' requirements in the pre-owned car segment, the digitally integrated service outlets provide a bouquet of options including pricing, accessory offers, a dedicated relationship manager, hassle-free transfer and warranty packages. In line with the strategy to increase focus on used car business, Volkswagen India will have a total 17 DWA Excellence Centers by end of year 2021, it said. ''The organised pre-owned car business has received a positive response this year, wherein customer demand for affordable individual mobility has grown, which is likely to double in the coming years

''In line with this momentum, our Das WeltAuto Excellence Centers with multi-brand options, aims to professionalise the customer purchase experience and be a one-stop shop for all the customer's needs. We intend to further penetrate the markets by launching 10 more facilities in 2021,'' said Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

