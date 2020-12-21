Left Menu
Acacia II Partners LP sells Birlasoft shares worth over Rs 137 cr

Acacia II Partners LP on Monday offloaded more than 67 lakh shares of Birlasoft Ltd worth over Rs 137 crore through an open market transaction. As per the block deal data available on the NSE, Acacia II Partners LP disposed of 67.11 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of Rs 205.15 per share.This translates into a total deal value of Rs 137.69 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:13 IST
Acacia II Partners LP on Monday offloaded more than 67 lakh shares of Birlasoft Ltd worth over Rs 137 crore through an open market transaction. As per the block deal data available on the NSE, Acacia II Partners LP disposed of 67.11 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of Rs 205.15 per share.

This translates into a total deal value of Rs 137.69 crore. The shares were purchased by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, among others, at the same price through separate transactions, the data showed.

Stocks of Birlasoft on Monday settled 2.53 per cent lower at Rs 202.30 on the BSE. Meanwhile, on the NSE it fell 3.45 per cent to Rs 200..

