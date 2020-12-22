Left Menu
Development News Edition

591 passengers from UK land in Mumbai in three flights

In order to prevent spread of the new mutant, BMC has issued the following orders All passengers arriving from UK will undergo mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotel for 7 days.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:21 IST
591 passengers from UK land in Mumbai in three flights
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@hadisirika)

As many as 591 passengers landed in Mumbai in three flights from the UK on Tuesday, a civic official said, adding none of them has been found symptomatic so far. While 299 have been sent to various hotels for the mandatory quarantine, 292 are at the airport, the official said.

''With reports of distinct phylogenetic cluster of coronavirus detected and rapidly growing in UK, all flights originating from UK to India have been suspended temporarily as per orders of GoI,'' the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted. ''In order to prevent spread of the new mutant, BMC has issued the following orders: All passengers arriving from UK will undergo mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotel for 7 days. Symptomatic passengers will be shifted to Seven Hills Hospital. Passenger will pay for the RT-PCR test to be conducted between the fifth and seventh day.

''If tested negative, passenger would be discharged with 7 days mandatory home quarantine. Positive asymptomatic patients will be quarantined at the hotel or COVID19 hospital for 14 days. Transport arrangements for passengers will be made by BEST,'' the BMC tweeted. The Central government on Monday said all UK-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in that country.

It also said all passengers coming from UK on Monday and Tuesday would be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at airports.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaths, morbidity from air pollution led to loss of 1.4% of GDP in 2019, says scientific paper

The economic loss due to premature deaths and morbidity from air pollution was Rs 2.6 crore or 1.4 per cent of the GDP in India in 2019, according to a new scientific paper. It also said that 1.7 million deaths 18 per cent of the total deat...

Active Covid-19 cases slumps below 3 lakh; lowest in 163 days: Health Ministry

In a significant milestone in the fight against Covid-19, the total number of active coronavirus in the country has slumped down to less than 3 lakh after over five-and-a-half months and the recovery rate stands over 95 per cent, said Union...

Markets regain footing on firm European cues; IT stocks hog limelight

The Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Tuesday following the previous sessions massive selloff, as European markets reversed losses amid expectations that the COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against a new virus strain in the UK. IT sto...

Biryani tops India's lockdown food choice in 2020: Report

The coronavirus pandemic might have discouraged foodies from dining out, but it did not come in the way of them ordering in their favorite food - biryani, according to a new report by food aggregator Swiggy. In its fifth annual stateatstics...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020