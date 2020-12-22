Left Menu
Development News Edition

SUN Mobility aims to set up 100 battery swapping stations in Bengaluru by 2021-end

SUN Mobility also announced its partnership with MetroRide, a sustainable and environment-friendly shared mobility solution provider, to solve first and last-mile connectivity for metro rail.MetroRides fleet of Piaggio Ape E-City electric three-wheelers will make use of SUN Mobilitys swap points deployed at IOCL outlets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:24 IST
SUN Mobility aims to set up 100 battery swapping stations in Bengaluru by 2021-end
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

SUN Mobility, a leading provider of electric mobility solutions and services, on Tuesday said it plans to set up 100 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Bengaluru by the end of 2021. In a virtual event, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa formally commenced the commercial launch of the company's swapping network in Bengaluru.

Currently, there are four swap points available at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's (IOCL) outlets in the city's densely populated areas of Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Koramangala and HSR Layout. SUN Mobility also announced its partnership with MetroRide, a sustainable and environment-friendly shared mobility solution provider, to solve first and last-mile connectivity for metro rail.

MetroRide's fleet of Piaggio Ape E-City electric three-wheelers will make use of SUN Mobility's swap points deployed at IOCL outlets. ''We realise that good infrastructure is a precursor to enabling a vibrant, clean and shared mobility ecosystem in a city like Bengaluru. A great example of this is the three-wheeler market that has 1,80,000 three-wheelers, supported by 85 LPG stations,'' SUN Mobility co-founder and Vice-Chairman Chetan Maini said in a statement.

The company wants to create a similar supporting ecosystem by deploying 100 swap points by the end of next year that can power and support all forms of shared mobility in the city, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and last-mile delivery trucks, he added. ''Our commitment is to increase adoption of EVs in the shared mobility sector, in Bengaluru, by making refuelling faster, cheaper, more accessible and convenient (through swapping),'' Maini said.

Piaggio Vehicles Chairman and MD Diego Graffi said the company always believes in providing best-in-class solutions to customers in the last-mile transportation segment. ''Our Ape E-City, with the swappable battery solution, will provide an easy, clean and comfortable metro station commute, which is the need of the hour for a fast, young and cosmopolitan city like Bengaluru,'' he said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No need to impose night curfew in K'taka for now: Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there was no need for imposing night curfew in the state for now, after neighbouring Maharashtra announced such a move amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading i...

In Chile's polluted 'sacrifice zones,' residents seek respite in new constitution

When Chile voted in October to scrap its constitution written during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, residents of the South American nations sacrifice zones were among the strongest supporters of change.In those five heavily industria...

Chilla, Gazipur borders to remain closed for traffic

As farmer protests continue at the Delhi borders, the Chilla and Gazipur borders will remain closed for traffic on Tuesday, according to the Delhi Traffic Police DTP. The DTP stated, The Chilla border is closed for traffic coming from Noida...

Deaths, morbidity from air pollution led to loss of 1.4% of GDP in 2019, says scientific paper

The economic loss due to premature deaths and morbidity from air pollution was Rs 2.6 crore or 1.4 per cent of the GDP in India in 2019, according to a new scientific paper. It also said that 1.7 million deaths 18 per cent of the total deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020