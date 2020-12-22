Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation

The collaboration will empower Daimler to strengthen its IT capabilities, and Infosys, its automotive expertise, it added.Daimler will work towards a model that ensures a robust IT infrastructure across its plants and regions, and supports consolidation of its data centres, scaling its IT operations, and bringing innovations to the fore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:11 IST
Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Infosys on Tuesday said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys, a statement said.

''As a part of this partnership, automotive IT infrastructure experts based out of Germany, wider Europe, the US and the APAC region will transition from Daimler AG to Infosys,'' it added. The companies, however, did not disclose the number of people who will transition as part of the deal.

''Infosys is well placed to realise this transition as an expert having integrated more than 16,000 employees through other partnerships in recent years with a high acceptance, retention and satisfaction rate,'' it said. The transfer will also enable Infosys to bolster and grow its automotive business, while offering Daimler employees strong prospects for long-term career growth and development, the statement added.

Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said the companies will bring together capabilities, ecosystems and a hybrid cloud infrastructure that will shape new experiences for Daimler AG and the industry at large. ''Infosys has deep expertise in helping our clients across the globe navigate their digital journeys, and as part of this strategic partnership, we look forward to setting a new standard for the automotive industry,'' he added.

The partnership will enable Daimler AG to deepen its focus on software engineering and to establish a fully scalable on-demand digital IT infrastructure and anytime-anywhere workplace, the statement said. The collaboration will empower Daimler to strengthen its IT capabilities, and Infosys, its automotive expertise, it added.

Daimler will work towards a model that ensures a robust IT infrastructure across its plants and regions, and supports consolidation of its data centres, scaling its IT operations, and bringing innovations to the fore. Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer at Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, said Daimler will take three steps at once to transform its IT infrastructure: consolidation, scaling and modernisation.

''We need to think about infrastructure beyond the size of our company. With Infosys we found a partner to scale, to innovate and to speed up. Moreover, this is a strategic partnership for Daimler's IT capabilities and Infosys' automotive expertise,'' he added. With this partnership, Daimler also strengthens its overall technology investment and partnership strategy, he said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Nath Das appointed new AP Chief Secretary

Amaravati, Dec 22 PTI Aditya Nath Das, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. He will take over from incumbent Nilam Sawhney, who will retire from service on December 31, Principal...

World on threshold of new era of cooperation due to COVID crisis: Chandrasekaran

The world is on the threshold of a new era of cooperation in which individuals, business and nations more readily join forces, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and only a global effort can help get back to normality from the health crisis...

Russia hits more EU officials with entry bans over Navalny

Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the European Unions sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russias Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday. The move...

Maha: Two held with drugs worth over Rs 1.13 crore from Thane

Two persons were arrested from Thane district of Maharashtra and banned drugs worth over Rs 1.13 crore were seized from them, police said on Tuesday. Police seized a plastic box containing brown sugar and MD powder, collectively weighing ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020