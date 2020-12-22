Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four passengers from UK found COVID-19 positive at Ahmedabad airport

Four passengers including a British national who arrived here on Tuesday morning by an Air India flight from London tested positive for COVID-19, a civic official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:11 IST
Four passengers from UK found COVID-19 positive at Ahmedabad airport

Four passengers including a British national who arrived here on Tuesday morning by an Air India flight from London tested positive for COVID-19, a civic official said. As India has decided to suspend flights from the United Kingdom from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in that country, this was the last flight from the UK to land at Ahmedabad, airport officials said.

The Air India flight from London arrived at around 10:30 am, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Om Prakash Machra. AMC teams collected samples at the airport itself, he said.

''The entire process ended in the evening. We conducted RT-PCR tests on 275 passengers, of which 271 tested negative while four passengers, including a British national, tested positive for coronavirus,'' he said. ''We have started the process to admit them in hospital,'' Machra added.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the ...

Veteran 'Yakshagana' writer Sridhar chosen for Parthisubba award

Veteran Yakshagana Prasanga writer D S Sridhar of Shivamogga has been selected for the Parthisubba award for the year 2020 instituted by the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation, academy Cha...

Kerala Guv says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly session planned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers ha...

28 years on, Catholic priest, nun found guilty of murder of Sister Abhaya in Kerala

A Catholic priest and a nun were found guilty of murder of Sister Abhaya by a CBI court on Tuesday, 28 years after her death, with her brother thanking God for the verdict, while a key witness, a then petty thief, expressing joy over justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020