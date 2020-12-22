Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune: guidelines issued for passengers arriving from UK

India has decided to suspend flights from the UK till December 31.All the passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in hotels for seven days, the guidelines said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:40 IST
Pune: guidelines issued for passengers arriving from UK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries. The guidelines were issued in view of the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, a civic official said. India has decided to suspend flights from the UK till December 31.

All the passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in hotels for seven days, the guidelines said. ''The passengers who have traveled to the UK in last 15 days must report to PMC helpdesk,'' the PMC said in a circular.

If a passenger is found symptomatic on arrival, he or she will be shifted to Naidu Hospital for treatment, the PMC said. RT-PCR test will not be conducted immediately but will be conducted between fifth and seventh days at the hotel.

If the report of the test is negative, the passenger will be discharged with advice to remain in home quarantine for another seven days. If test result is positive but the patient is asymptomatic, he or she will continue to stay in the same hotel or at a COVID-19 hospital for 14 days.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the ...

EU is giving a "final push" to reach Brexit deal - Barnier

The European Union is giving a final push to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final p...

Need to focus on parcel business growth for benefit of small traders, businessmen: Rly Minister

The Railways needs to focus on the growth of its parcel business which is important for small traders and businessmen, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on TuesdayImmediate steps shall be taken to increase the production of LHB parcel vans...

Will ensure TN Assembly polls to be influence & inducement

A strict surveillance will be in place and comprehensive preparation carried out to make Tamil Nadu Assembly election influence and inducement free while following COVID-19 safety protocol, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020