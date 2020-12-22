EIB supports to improve availability of social rental housing in Malaga

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support the Malaga Municipal Housing Company (SMVM), under the Municipality of Malaga, to improve the availability of social rental housing in the city. To this end, the EIB has approved up to €70 million of financing for the construction of 1 001 affordable social rental homes. The first tranche of up to €37 million was signed last week and will go towards the construction of the first 476 homes. The project will be implemented until 2023, helping to create more than 600 jobs per year during the implementation phase. The EU bank is providing this financing under the Investment Plan for Europe.

The EIB support will help SMVM increase the city of Malaga's social housing stock, which currently consists of around 4 000 units. The new housing units will be located in the west of the city, an area that is home to technology and industrial parks and that has good public transport links to the city centre. These homes will be targeted at low-income groups and particularly vulnerable groups, such as victims of gender-based violence, single-parent households, young people, older people and people at risk of social exclusion. At least half of the new housing units will be allocated to households in the lowest income brackets.

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, responsible for the Bank's operations in Spain, said: "Promoting social cohesion is among the EU bank's priority objectives. We are therefore pleased to be joining forces with the Municipality of Malaga to help many Andalusians who do not have sufficient resources or who are in a vulnerable situation to access affordable housing at a, particularly difficult time. This agreement reflects the EIB's commitment to supporting investments that improve people's quality of life while creating high-quality jobs and contributing to a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery."

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said: "This is an excellent piece of news for Malaga at the end of an incredibly difficult year. With the support of the Investment Plan for Europe, this project will provide new homes for families that need them – and at the same time create 600 jobs in the hard-hit construction sector."

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, added that "the EIB loan to the Municipality of Malaga is great news for the city, as this financing further increases the rental housing stock that the City Council has promoted over the last 20 years. It is yet another example of the Municipality's support for social housing." The mayor also highlighted that "the city of Malaga is the leading city in Spain in terms of investment in public housing per capita, and is the largest promoter of public housing in Andalusia and the fourth-largest at a national level."