Adani International Container Terminal lists USD 300-mn bonds on India INX

The bonds have been listed on the global securities market GSM platform of India INX at GIFT-IFSC, the exchange said in a statement.The issuer has raised the funds at a competitive rate of three per cent for the senior secured notes maturing in 2031, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:09 IST
BSE's India International Exchange (India INX) on Tuesday said Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd has listed USD 300-million foreign currency bond on its platform. The bonds have been listed on the global securities market (GSM) platform of India INX at GIFT-IFSC, the exchange said in a statement.

The issuer has raised the funds at a competitive rate of three per cent for the senior secured notes maturing in 2031, it added. India INX has been the leading listing platform for listing of overseas instruments at GIFT-IFSC.

GSM, the primary market platform of India INX, has evoked significant interest since its establishment in 2018. The GSM platform of India INX offers fundraising guidelines at par with other international venues. MTNs (medium-term notes), established on the India INX platform since its launch in January 2018, aggregate to over USD 48 billion and listing of bonds aggregate to USD 30 billion.

''We welcome Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited's USD 300 million issue in these times, which further adds to the confidence investors,'' India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said. He added that with the efficient listing processes, India INX is consistently becoming the platform of choice for listing of these instruments.

