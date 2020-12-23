Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | San Antonio | Updated: 23-12-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 07:17 IST
Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon has announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in San Antonio, Texas that will create over 1,500 new, full-time jobs, the e-commerce giant said.

At the new one million square-foot fulfillment center which is expected to launch in 2021, associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items. On the other hand, at the second 750,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in 2022, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items.

"Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand careers. We're grateful for the support we've received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 1,500 new, full-time jobs for the San Antonio community," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment.

Further, the e-commerce giant is planning to open a new 350,000 square-foot delivery station located at 8210 Aviation Landing. The delivery station, which is expected to launch in 2021, will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Commenting on Amazon's growing presence in the region, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City of San Antonio, said, "San Antonio's diverse industries, skilled workforce, and sustainable infrastructure make us resilient and we are ready to support significant growth from tech-focused companies like Amazon. We look forward to supporting Amazon as they grow and hire more than 1,500 San Antonians."

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

