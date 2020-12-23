Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro, Metro AG sign Rs 5,145 cr digital and IT deal

IT software major Wipro has announced a significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG, the leading German wholesale company in food service distribution industry.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:24 IST
Wipro, Metro AG sign Rs 5,145 cr digital and IT deal
The take over is expected to close by April 30 next year.. Image Credit: ANI

IT software major Wipro has announced a significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG, the leading German wholesale company in food service distribution industry. As a part of this transaction, Wipro will take over the IT units of Metro AG -- Metro-Nom Gmbh in Germany and Metro Systems Romania SRL.

Through this partnership, more than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania and India will transfer to Wipro, providing them with new opportunities to advance their careers, access innovation, work with leading digital technologies and adopt new ways of working that enable agility, speed and scale in engineering. The estimated deal value for the duration of first five years is about 700 million dollars (about Rs 5,145 crore). With the intention to extend up to four additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to one billion dollars (Rs 7,350 crore).

Wipro will deliver a complete technology, engineering and solutions transformation programme for Metro as it positions itself as a wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant and catering food industry. The take over is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close by April 30 next year. The transaction was assisted by the global strategy consulting firm EY-Parthenon, Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro also plans to launch a digital innovation hub in Dusseldorf to support Metro and other clients in the region. It will serve as the company's flagship centre in Europe and enable organisations to cross skill and upskill, besides supporting talent development in local communities. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Empty stores and offices: how Sweden aims to plug housing gap

Sweden may have too many shops and offices after the pandemic. It doesnt have enough homes. It spies an opportunity.A seismic shift towards online shopping and working from home has been painful for many businesses, but has given the Nordic...

Preparations underway at COVID-19 vaccine storage centre in Patna

Preparations are underway at vaccine storage centre in Patnas Nalanda Medical College and Hospital to handle and store COVID-19 vaccines. Around 35 lakh vials can be stored at the centre. This is a large storage centre. The vaccine when arr...

FEATURE-With schools shut by pandemic, solar radios keep Kenyan children learning

Deep in Tana River County, in southeastern Kenya, a group of pupils formed a circle around their teacher, jotting down notes as they listened to a Swahili diction lesson coming from the solar-powered radio sitting in their teachers lap.The ...

COVID: Christmas, New Year celebrations banned in public places in Dehradun

The district administration has banned collective celebrations like parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on Christmas, New Years Eve and New Year to stop the spread of COVID-19Any violation of the ban on these dates ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020