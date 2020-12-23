Left Menu
Development News Edition

France allows British cargo, passengers in after virus scare

Associated Press reporters witnessed a ferry pulling into the French port of Calais before dawn and trains carrying freight and car passengers were allowed to cross to the continent beneath the English Channel again.People arriving from Britain are required to have a virus test capable of detecting the new variant, according to a late-night agreement reached after 48 hours of frenzied negotiations among French, British and EU authorities.

PTI | Calabasas | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:00 IST
France allows British cargo, passengers in after virus scare
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test began arriving on French shores Wednesday, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant that had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. Associated Press reporters witnessed a ferry pulling into the French port of Calais before dawn and trains carrying freight and car passengers were allowed to cross to the continent beneath the English Channel again.

People arriving from Britain are required to have a virus test capable of detecting the new variant, according to a late-night agreement reached after 48 hours of frenzied negotiations among French, British and EU authorities. European nations and others around the world began slamming borders shut to Britain on Sunday, a day after the U.K. prime minister announced that the new variant was mostly responsible for an enormous surge in new infections in London and southern England and he was imposing tight new lockdown restrictions.

The company that runs the Eurotunnel said Wednesday that truck drivers lined up on the highway leading to the English port of Dover are being tested for the virus, but that it may take some time to for traffic to resume as normal after massive backup. Calais is a major conduit for trade and travel between Britain and the continent, and France had argued that the blockade was necessary in order to work out safety measures to protect European citizens.

The French travel restrictions had angered and worried many in the U.K. because the nation relies heavily on its cross-Channel commercial links to the continent for food at this time of year, especially for fruit and fresh produce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thanks to Reliance, Deal Street sees 7 pc rise in value to USD 80 bn in 2020: Report

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant ravaging of the global economy, the Deal Street managed to grow 7 per cent in 2020 over 2019 to about USD 80 billion across 1,268 transactions, thanks to a string of big-ticket deals by Rel...

Health Ministry issues SOP for Epidemiological Surveillance and Response

A new variant of SARS- CoV 2 virus Variant Under Investigation VUI-2021201 has been reported by the Government of United Kingdom UK to World Health Organization WHO. This variant is estimated by the European Center for Disease Control ECDC ...

Centre should listen to the voice of people of J-K: Omar Abdullah

The Centre should listen to the peoples voice against the abrogation of Article 370 since it has itself termed the DDC polls as a victory of democracy, National Conference NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday. Addressing party ...

Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020