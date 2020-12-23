Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of weekly unemployment data

At 6:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 69 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.14%. Easy monetary policy and increased liquidity in the market has set Wall Street's main indexes for strong annual gains, despite a rough start to the year.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:36 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of weekly unemployment data

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Wednesday as investors appeared to have shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a COVID-19 stimulus bill, while also waiting for a reading on weekly jobless claims and consumer spending data.

In a video posted on Twitter, Trump said the hard-fought pandemic relief package worth $892 billion should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks to $2,000 for individuals, instead of the "ridiculously low" $600. U.S. futures had dropped as much as 1% in Asian trade, before recovering later in the session.

The S&P 500 and the Dow lost ground on Tuesday as concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain and underwhelming economic data weighed on near-term sentiment. But gains in Apple Inc pushed the Nasdaq to a record close. Investors are now looking out for the Labor Department's weekly unemployment report due at 8:30 am ET (1330 GMT), which is expected to show a still dismal labor market as widespread business restrictions to curb the spread of new COVID-19 infections kept employers on edge.

Consumer spending data for November, which is also due at 8:30 am ET, is expected to show weakness in spending trends because of the softer job market. At 6:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 69 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.14%.

Easy monetary policy and increased liquidity in the market has set Wall Street's main indexes for strong annual gains, despite a rough start to the year. Drugmaker Pfizer Inc rose 0.5% in pre-market trade after a report said it was close to striking a deal with the U.S. government to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 24.3% after its experimental drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder met the main goal of a late-stage study in adults. Walmart Inc fell 0.5% after the U.S. Justice Department accused the retailer of fuelling the opioid crisis in the United States.

American Airlines Group and United Airlines Holdings fell about 0.8% each despite outlining plans to bring back furloughed employees this month after receiving payroll support from a recent bill.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICA nominates Pragyan Ojha as representative in IPL GC

The Board of Directors of the Indian Cricketers Association ICA on Wednesday nominated former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as their representative in the Indian Premier Leagues Governing Council. As per clause 28.2., of the BCCI Constitution,...

Take farm bills back: BKU (Lok Shakti) chief in letter written in blood to PM Modi

Bharatiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti chief Sheoraj Singh on Wednesday wrote a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws that have stoked massive protests by farmers unions in north India. T...

Rajini starrer 'Annaatthe' movie shoot put on hold as four crew members turn COVID-19 positive

The shooting of the Rajinikanth- starrer, Annaatthe, was halted after four of the film crew tested postive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday. Sun Pictures, the production house, said the top actor and other crew members have tested ne...

Securitised pool collections improve to almost pre-pandemic levels after moratorium: Report

Crisil Ratings on Wednesday said that with extensive recovery efforts by non-banking financial companies NBFCs and uptick in economic activity, the collection efficiency ratios of its rated securitised pools for November 2020 payouts have i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020