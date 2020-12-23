Left Menu
Medtronic unveils new innovation in surgery the Tri-Staple EEA Circular Stapler in India

India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc today announced the launch of EEA™ Circular Stapler with Tri-Staple™ Technology - the first 3-row Circular Stapler with varied height staples.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:17 IST
EEA™ Circular Stapler with Tri-Staple™ Technology - the first 3-row Circular Stapler with varied height staples. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc today announced the launch of EEA™ Circular Stapler with Tri-Staple™ Technology - the first 3-row Circular Stapler with varied height staples. The new Tri-Staple™ Technology comprises a sloped cartridge face that delivers less stress on tissue. It also offers consistent performance over a broad range of tissue thickness and allows for greater perfusion into the staple line.

The EEA™ circular stapler with Tri-Staple™ technology is indicated for use in colorectal procedures, where safer anastomosis (surgical connection between two loops of the intestine) is required to avoid any leaks. The device has three rows of varied height staples to deliver 30 percent more security to the staple line and requires 60 per cent lesser firing force in the operating room as compared to current devices. Moreover, the device comes with improved audible and tactile feedback that enables clinicians with better decision-making in the operating room. Additionally, the tilt-top mechanism on the device facilitates easy removal during colorectal surgeries. The promise of higher security and greater perfusion at the staple line is expected to deliver better clinical outcomes for patients.

"Meaningful innovations are not only limited to a new product. They can also offer a novel, even disruptive, way of delivering an existing treatment to empower physicians to treat their patients effectively. The Tri-Staple™ EEA™ circular stapler is the latest addition to Medtronic's Tri-staple technology portfolio. Medtronic has been at the forefront of innovation and we have evolved our products through continuous technological innovation in all aspects of their design, materials and delivery mechanism." said Madan Krishnan, Vice President & Managing Director, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. The EEA™ circular stapler with Tri-Staple™ technology is designed to work in harmony with the natural properties of the tissue before, during and after stapling. With its stepped cartridge face, the Tri-Staple™ technology delivers graduated compression that optimizes interaction between the tissue and stapler.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

