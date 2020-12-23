Left Menu
Realty Assistant incorporates 'First Day of Period' leave policy

In a bid to promote inclusive work culture, real estate advisory firm Realty Assistant has introduced FOP First Day of Period policy, giving leave to the women employees during menstruating days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:59 IST
In a bid to promote inclusive work culture, real estate advisory firm Realty Assistant has introduced FOP (First Day of Period) policy, giving leave to the women employees during menstruating days. Realty Assistant, which has close to 50 per cent women employees, has designated 12 leaves in a calendar year under this policy. The company employs 110 people. The initiative, the first in the real estate sector, aims to build a work culture that understands and appreciates women, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

By this policy, the company wants to extend the much-needed support to working women from the system, it added. “Women are a valuable asset to our organization. They perfectly don the role of managers and can even multitask flawlessly. We realized the need to provide them with ideal working environment to realize their potential to the fullest,” Realty Assistant Founder and CEO Ankit Aditya Pradhan said. In addition to incorporating period leave, the firm has also made certain amendments to ensure employee welfare during the difficult times of COVID-19. For the complete realization of the initiative, 100 per cent salary was paid to the employees to support the entire organization during these unprecedented times, it added.

