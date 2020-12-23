Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Secy reviews status of passengers coming from UK

States and union territories on Wednesday were asked by the Centre to access details of passengers from the UK to India and send samples of those found positive for COVID-19 to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:24 IST
Union Health Secy reviews status of passengers coming from UK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

States and union territories on Wednesday were asked by the Centre to access details of passengers from the UK to India and send samples of those found positive for COVID-19 to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status of passengers coming from the UK to India and found positive in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala and their response measures in a meeting held through video conferencing.

ICMR DG; health secretaries of states and union territories; NHM MD; Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health; Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, NCDC, and other senior health officials were also present in the meeting, a health ministry statement said. The Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Ministry on December 22 for Epidemiological Surveillance and Response in the context of new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the UK was discussed in detail in the meeting.

''The states and UTs were advised to access the details of passengers from UK to India from the online portal AIR-SUVIDHA and Bureau of Immigration. They were also asked to send the samples of those found positive to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing,'' the statement stated. The list of six identified Laboratories along with the contact details of their nodal officers was also shared with the states. These laboratories are: CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi; CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; DBT- Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar; DBT-InStem-NCBS, Bengaluru; DBT-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal; and ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune. The number of such designated labs would increase over time and their details would be shared with the states and UTs, the statement said.

The concerns related to logistics etc raised by the states were clarified in the meeting. The states were also advised to coordinate with the respective Airport Health Offices (APHOs) and surveillance officials in their state in order to ensure adherence to the SOPs, the statement said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens reported dead after attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Dozens of people died in a dawn attack on Wednesday by unknown gunmen in Ethiopias western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, residents told Reuters, the latest deadly violence in the area. Gashu Dugaz, a senior security official from the region,...

People who arrived from UK being rigorously traced; COVID situation under control in Delhi: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said people who have arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced and those showing even the slightest of COVID-19 symptoms are being tested, even as he asserted that the situation i...

Man booked in Delhi for raping woman, forcing her to convert for marriage

A case was registered on a womans complaint in Sarita Vihar that a man allegedly forced her to convert her religion for marriage and later raped her, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. It was also alleged that the accused hid his real identity...

19 more arrested for Palghar mob lynching, 5 minor detained

The Maharashtra CID Crime Branch has arrested 19 more persons, one of them aged 70, in connection with the lynching of two sadhus and their driver by a mob in Palghar district in April, an official said on Wednesday. Besides, five juveniles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020