Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity gauges trade higher, metals shine

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Thursday with metal and energy stocks rising on global economic recovery prospects.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:25 IST
Equity gauges trade higher, metals shine
Stocks gained as investors placed bets on global economic recovery prospects.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Thursday with metal and energy stocks rising on global economic recovery prospects. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 418 points or 0.9 per cent at 46,862 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 122 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,723.

Except for Nifty IT which dipped by 0.5 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal rising by 2.5 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) rose by 12.8 per cent on divestment buzz to Rs 341.95 per share.

Vedanta Ltd jumped by 9.9 per cent following reports that the promoters plan to launch an offer to qualified institutional buyers to buy up to 4.98 per cent stake in the base metals to crude oil producer. The other major winners were ONGC which rose by 4.5 per cent, GAIL by 3 per cent, IndiaOil Corporation by 2.7 per cent, JSW Steel by 2.9 per cent and Hindalco by 2.7 per cent.

However, those which lost due to profit booking were Infosys, Wipro, Dr Reddy, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Nestle India. Meanwhile, Asian shares moved up ahead of the Christmas break as Britain and the European Union closed in on a free-trade deal and investors placed bets on global economic recovery prospects.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.14 per cent while Tokyo shares ticked up by 0.43 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders.

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders....

Germany reports 32,195 new COVID-19 cases

Germany reported 32,195 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 1,587,115, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI.The nationwide death toll rose by 802 to 28,770, the RKI data sho...

Maha govt not confident of winning Maratha quota case: BJP MP

BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapti on Thursday said the Maharashtra government does not seem to be confident of winning the legal battle over the issue of Maratha quota under the Socially and Economically Backward Class SEBC category. He was talkin...

Study reveals how ecDNA forms, drives cancer drug resistance

Researchers led by Ludwig San Diego Member Don Cleveland and Peter Campbell of the Sanger Center have solved the mystery of how free-floating circular DNA fragments, which are almost exclusively found in cancer cells, drive gene amplificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020