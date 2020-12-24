Two teenagers killed in road accident in UP

Two class 12 students were mowed down by a truck and three others seriously injured while they were on their way to coaching classes on bicycles near Sugira village in the district on Thursday morning, police said. Soon after the accident, irate villagers disrupted traffic demanding immediate arrest of the absconding truck driver.

The accident took place around 6 am when the students were on their way to take tuition in Kulpahad township from Sugiura village, SHO, Kulpahad, Anup Dubey said. The deceased students were identified as Dharmendra Sahu (17) and Kapil (18).

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.