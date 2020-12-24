Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two teenagers killed in road accident in UP

Soon after the accident, irate villages disrupted traffic demanding immediate arrest of the absconding truck driver.The accident took place around 6 am when the students were on their way to take tuition in Kulpahad township from Sugira village, SHO, Kulpahad, Anup Dubey said.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:11 IST
Two teenagers killed in road accident in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two class 12 students were mowed down by a truck and three others seriously injured while they were on their way to coaching classes on bicycles near Sugira village in the district on Thursday morning, police said. Soon after the accident, irate villagers disrupted traffic demanding immediate arrest of the absconding truck driver.

The accident took place around 6 am when the students were on their way to take tuition in Kulpahad township from Sugiura village, SHO, Kulpahad, Anup Dubey said. The deceased students were identified as Dharmendra Sahu (17) and Kapil (18).

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders.

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders....

Germany reports 32,195 new COVID-19 cases

Germany reported 32,195 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 1,587,115, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI.The nationwide death toll rose by 802 to 28,770, the RKI data sho...

Maha govt not confident of winning Maratha quota case: BJP MP

BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapti on Thursday said the Maharashtra government does not seem to be confident of winning the legal battle over the issue of Maratha quota under the Socially and Economically Backward Class SEBC category. He was talkin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020