Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian healthcare platform Aanya Wellness expands its presence in Indonesia in collaboration with noDokter

New Delhi, Dec 24, 2020 Aanya Wellness a homegrown preventive healthcare startup, is all set to cater to the Indonesian market in collaboration with noDokter. Aanya Wellness is a digital platform focused at spreading awareness about alternative therapies like Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Diet, and Mental Health in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:51 IST
Indian healthcare platform Aanya Wellness expands its presence in Indonesia in collaboration with noDokter
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Aanya Wellness a homegrown preventive healthcare startup, is all set to cater to the Indonesian market in collaboration with noDokter. Having enabled millions in India, through its health focused initiatives and consulting in this year, it now partners with noDokter, for awareness building. Aanya Wellness is a digital platform focused at spreading awareness about alternative therapies like Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Diet, and Mental Health in India. Aanya Wellness is supported on strong pillars of the core team, which includes industry stalwarts like Tannaz Irani as the CCO and Dr Suyogkumar Bhavare as COO. The startup formed under Haryana Government's Startups Mission and IAMAI Mobile10X incubation program. It has been integrating the wellness practices into a standardized platform, making it easier for the seekers of alternative therapies to find quality centers in their vicinity or geography of their choice.

With over 100 listed centers and experts across India, and its new collaboration with noDokter, Aanya Wellness, is now setting foot internationally, with its presence with NoDokter in Indonesia. noDokter is a leading health, sports and fitness information and content platform in Indonesia. The synergy will help the companies harness their joint capabilities to cater to a wider audience across South East Asia. On the announcement, Pulkit Garg, Founder, Aanya Wellness, "This pandemic made us realize the criticality of emotional health and self-care. As a preventive healthcare startup, we have been on the forefront of facilitating awareness with our multiple endeavors throughout the year. Our synergy with noDokter is a stepping stone to reach a larger audience and drive more awareness for their wellbeing. We look forward to this collaboration, and plan to come out with newer initiatives in the well being and fitness space." With the continuously increasing demand for accessible and accurate information, noDokter aims to bridge the gap between users and the lack of information currently available. Their goal is to make health simple for fitness beginners and enthusiasts alike – to enable users, and masses to practice preventive health and wellness on their own, no longer needing to visit the doctor's office.

"As our motto says, our goal is to empower our users to be able to take care of their own, by connecting them to a variety of resources and providing an ecosystem of services. One of the core aspect of health is of course mental well-being, which has become important since the pandemic outbreak and our association with Aanya Wellness is drive this cause. We want to engage with the larger audience, and offer holistic solutions for content, information and practices for one's own wellbeing," said Ariel Founder, noDokter.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM to virtually inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually inaugurate the Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline on January 5, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Vijayan told reporters here that it was a matter...

Last-minute UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal in the works

Crunch talks overnight led UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson summon his Cabinet for a late Wednesday night conference call to indicate that a post-Brexit trade agreement may be ready for sign off soon. The prime minister is expected to announ...

Get the best Internet, Cable TV & Phone Service Offers

The internet, cable TV, and phone services are a major source for communication, entertainment, and earning for millions of Americans, who use internet services for doing their jobs, doing research, paying their bills, managing accounts, co...

US condemns killing of Afghan independent election watchdog Yousuf Rasheed

The US Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on Wednesday condemned the barbaric and senseless assassination of Yousuf Rasheed, CEO of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan FEFA. We join the Afghan people i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020