Indian healthcare platform Aanya Wellness expands its presence in Indonesia in collaboration with noDokter

Aanya Wellness a homegrown preventive healthcare startup, is all set to cater to the Indonesian market in collaboration with noDokter. Having enabled millions in India, through its health focused initiatives and consulting in this year, it now partners with noDokter, for awareness building. Aanya Wellness is a digital platform focused at spreading awareness about alternative therapies like Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Diet, and Mental Health in India. Aanya Wellness is supported on strong pillars of the core team, which includes industry stalwarts like Tannaz Irani as the CCO and Dr Suyogkumar Bhavare as COO. The startup formed under Haryana Government's Startups Mission and IAMAI Mobile10X incubation program. It has been integrating the wellness practices into a standardized platform, making it easier for the seekers of alternative therapies to find quality centers in their vicinity or geography of their choice.

With over 100 listed centers and experts across India, and its new collaboration with noDokter, Aanya Wellness, is now setting foot internationally, with its presence with NoDokter in Indonesia. noDokter is a leading health, sports and fitness information and content platform in Indonesia. The synergy will help the companies harness their joint capabilities to cater to a wider audience across South East Asia. On the announcement, Pulkit Garg, Founder, Aanya Wellness, "This pandemic made us realize the criticality of emotional health and self-care. As a preventive healthcare startup, we have been on the forefront of facilitating awareness with our multiple endeavors throughout the year. Our synergy with noDokter is a stepping stone to reach a larger audience and drive more awareness for their wellbeing. We look forward to this collaboration, and plan to come out with newer initiatives in the well being and fitness space." With the continuously increasing demand for accessible and accurate information, noDokter aims to bridge the gap between users and the lack of information currently available. Their goal is to make health simple for fitness beginners and enthusiasts alike – to enable users, and masses to practice preventive health and wellness on their own, no longer needing to visit the doctor's office.

"As our motto says, our goal is to empower our users to be able to take care of their own, by connecting them to a variety of resources and providing an ecosystem of services. One of the core aspect of health is of course mental well-being, which has become important since the pandemic outbreak and our association with Aanya Wellness is drive this cause. We want to engage with the larger audience, and offer holistic solutions for content, information and practices for one's own wellbeing," said Ariel Founder, noDokter.