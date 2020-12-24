Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED attaches Rs 1.85 cr worth FDs, gold

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:12 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED attaches Rs 1.85 cr worth FDs, gold
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.85 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged Kerala gold smuggling case, the agency said on Thursday.

The case emerged on July 5 when gold, weighing over 30 kg, was seized by the Customs department from the ''diplomatic baggage'' that had landed by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from the Gulf. The seized gold is stated to be worth Rs 14.82 crore and the ED said that it was ''camouflaged as diplomatic baggage to the UAE Consulate, which has immunity from checking at airport as per the Vienna convention.'' The agency said, ''fixed deposits along with seized cash totaling to Rs 1.85 crore'' have been attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand High Court asks govt about arrangements made to restrict Christmas, New Year parties

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government about the arrangements made to restrict Christmas and New Year parties in Nainital, Mussoorie, and Dehradun. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Alok K...

Indonesia issues UK travel ban over coronavirus variant

Indonesia has banned travellers from Britain and tightened the rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to try to limit the spread of a new coronavirus variant, a circular issued by the countrys COVID-19 task force this week says....

Govt again invites farmer unions for talks, says it won't be logical to discuss MSP-related demand

The government on Thursday again invited protesting farmer unions for talks, but made it clear that it would not be logical to include in the agenda any new demand related to minimum support price MSP, which is out of the purview of three n...

Oberoi Realty and Tata projects sign up with Captech Technologies to use its eFORCE labour marketplace

Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Captech Technologies, Indias largest and only labour marketplace has bagged projects from Realty majors Oberoi Realty and Tata Projects. The developers via the eFORCE marketplace platform ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020