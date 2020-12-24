Oberoi Realty and Tata projects sign up with Captech Technologies to use its eFORCE labour marketplace

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captech Technologies, India's largest and only labour marketplace has bagged projects from Realty majors Oberoi Realty and Tata Projects. The developers via the eFORCE marketplace platform will be able to access thousands of labour contractors/ specialized vendors to grow the supply chain and will also be able to filter and choose contractors in terms of needs, experience, and bandwidth. Launched in June, the eFORCE app can deploy more than 4,00,000 labour via thousands of general contractors registered on the platform. Intending to organize the unorganized migrant and non-migrant labour contractor market in the construction industry eFORCE helps the developers to mobilize the projects quickly and mitigate the delays in project owning to a shortage of skilled labours. Commenting on the mandate win, Asutosh Katyal, CEO, and Founder, said, ''We are very delighted to have two of the biggest realty names in the country to use our services. Our objective is to play a big role in the quick revival and turnaround of the real estate industry post what we have seen during the pandemic. Construction is the second-largest employer in India Through this initiative, we believe the Indian Construction industry can gain momentum and bounce back faster while providing relevant and continuous work to India's skilled and unskilled migrant labour. This app will be rapidly ushering a new way to work with skilled labour contractors while reducing delays in projects for project developers and general contractors owing to a lack of relevant man-power.'' He further added, ''Oberoi Realty and TATA projects have always been the prime custodians of quality in the real estate industry and our focus will be to help them and be their partner in providing the same level of quality.'' Captech eFORCE platform is also been used at City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra, (CIDCO) commercial area and onsite infrastructure work at Navi Mumbai and JJ Hospital at Byculla Mumbai, along with several other construction sites pan-India.

About eFORCE: eFORCE is the first-of-its-kind, integrated multi-lingual technology platform specifically for labour deployment and project management. The app is launched by Captech Technologies Private Limited is a new-age construction tech companies in India. The mobile app acts as an ''Enabler'' in the unorganized construction market and connects the developers to contracted labourers with the use of AI and analytics. Captech Technologies is associated with Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited group, which is one of the country's largest real estate construction companies.