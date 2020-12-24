RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in October, buys USD 15.64 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net purchaser of the US currency in October as it bought USD 15.64 billion from the spot market, data showed. During the month, RBI did not sell any US currency in the market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for December.

In October 2019, RBI had net bought USD 7.102 billion. It had purchased USD 7.302 billion and sold USD 200 million in the spot market in the month. In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market. In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of October was USD 13.556 billion, compared to net purchase of USD 13.8811 billion in September, the data showed.