Left Menu
Development News Edition

FASTag to be mandatory for vehicles from Jan 1, says Gadkari

Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas as fee payment would be done electronically.Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari has announced that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from the new year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:01 IST
FASTag to be mandatory for vehicles from Jan 1, says Gadkari
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)

FASTags will be mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, Union minister Nitin Gakdari said on Thursday. FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas as fee payment would be done electronically.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari has announced that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from the new year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Addressing a virtual function on Thursday, he also said that FASTag will be useful for commuters as they will not have to stop at toll plazas for cash payments. Besides, it will also help save time and fuel, he added.

FASTag was launched in 2016 and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. By 2017, their numbers went up to seven lakh and more than 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018. In November this year, the ministry issued a notification also making FASTag mandatory from January 1, 2021 for old vehicles or that were sold before December 1, 2017.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, FASTag had been made mandatory for registration of new four-wheelers. It was also mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate of a transport vehicle will be done only after the vehicle concerned has a FASTag.

For National Permit vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since October 1, 2019. A valid FASTag would be made compulsory for getting a new third party insurance. This would come into force from April 1, 2021.

The ministry said that steps for ensuring availablity of FASTag through multiple channels are being taken. They would be available at physical locations as well as online, The National Toll Collection (NETC) programme has been implemented on a pan-India basis in order to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates using passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI Life acquires 9 pc stake in Paisalo Digital for Rs 186.20 cr

SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has acquired nearly 9 per cent stake in non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital for about Rs 186.20 crore through the open market. SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares e...

No restriction for prayers, midnight Christmas Mass in Bengaluru

The state police allowed the midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru on Thursday after the changes in the timing of night curfew in Karnataka. The government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, starting tonight. Midnig...

Pak court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to over 15 years in jail in one more terror financing case

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC o...

Logistics company Mudita signs MoU with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Logistics company Mudita Express Cargo said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with SpiceJet for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the countryIn a press release, Mudita stated it can turn around vaccine s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020