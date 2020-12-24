Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka locks down 3 towns as spread persists

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday imposed lockdown on three towns on the outskirts of the capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season. The two clusters that emerged in October one centered on a garment factory and other on a fish market account for most of Sri Lankas outbreak.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:11 IST
Sri Lanka locks down 3 towns as spread persists

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday imposed lockdown on three towns on the outskirts of the capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season. Kosgama, Awissawella and Ruwanwella, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Colombo, were locked down from Thursday noon.

Lockdowns have been applied in dozens of towns and villages since a resurgence of the coronavirus in the Indian Ocean island nation in October. Schools and key public offices have been closed, public gatherings banned and restrictions imposed on public transport. The two clusters that emerged in October — one centered on a garment factory and other on a fish market — account for most of Sri Lanka's outbreak. The confirmed cases from the two clusters have grown to 34,959 on Thursday. Sri Lanka's total since March is about 38,600.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI Life acquires 9 pc stake in Paisalo Digital for Rs 186.20 cr

SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has acquired nearly 9 per cent stake in non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital for about Rs 186.20 crore through the open market. SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares e...

No restriction for prayers, midnight Christmas Mass in Bengaluru

The state police allowed the midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru on Thursday after the changes in the timing of night curfew in Karnataka. The government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, starting tonight. Midnig...

Pak court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to over 15 years in jail in one more terror financing case

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC o...

Logistics company Mudita signs MoU with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Logistics company Mudita Express Cargo said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with SpiceJet for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the countryIn a press release, Mudita stated it can turn around vaccine s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020