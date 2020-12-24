UK employers group CBI welcomes Brexit deal, calls for action now

The Confederation of British Industry welcomed the announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal struck with the European Union, but said steps needed to be taken immediately to avoid disruption to business when a transition period ends in seven days' time.

"Coming so late in the day, it is vital that both sides take instant steps to keep trade moving and services flowing," Tony Danker, the CBI's director-general, said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alex Richardson)