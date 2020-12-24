Left Menu
Development News Edition

IL&FS receives approval to sell China road asset

This values IIPLs 49 per cent stake at around USD 138 million Rs 1,020 crore.PingAn will also take over the Rs 1,600 crore debt in CYEC as of October 2018, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:06 IST
IL&FS receives approval to sell China road asset

Debt-laden IL&FS on Thursday said it has received approval from Justice (retd) D K Jain, who is overseeing the resolution process of the group, for sale of its Chinese road asset Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co (CYEC). The road asset will be sold to China Merchants & PingAn Infrastructure Phase 1 Equity Investment Fund (Tianjin) Co Ltd, a group company of PingAn Insurance (Group) of China (PingAn).

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) group, through its step down Singapore-based subsidiary ITNL International Pte Ltd (IIPL), holds 49 per cent stake in CYEC. The balance 51 per cent stake in CYEC is held by Chongqing Expressway Group (CEG).

''PingAn has bid at an aggregate equity valuation of USD 281 million for 100 per cent stake,'' the group said in a statement. This values IIPL's 49 per cent stake at around USD 138 million (Rs 1,020 crore).

PingAn will also take over the Rs 1,600 crore debt in CYEC (as of October 2018), it said. The sale of this asset will help the group address nearly Rs 2,600 crore of its debt, the statement said.

IIPL will now be signing definitive agreements and filing an application with NCLT to complete the transaction. CYEC holds and operates a concession for a toll-based expressway of approximately 58.72 kms in China till 2032.

Sale of assets is part of the IL&FS board's strategy to resolve over Rs 99,000 crore outstanding debt..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC allows Gopalpur MLA to consult lawyer in jail

The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to consult his lawyer while in judicial custody. Panigrahis lawyer Pitambar Acharya moved the court, saying the jail authorities did not allow his client to consult hi...

Amazon India's e-commerce unit loss widens to Rs 5,849.2 cr in FY20, revenue up 43 pc

Amazon Seller Services, the India online marketplace unit of e-tail giant Amazon, saw its losses widening to Rs 5,849.2 crore for 2019-20 fiscal from the previous year as expenses grew over 25 per cent, as per regulatory documents. Amazon S...

CIL board approves venturing into aluminium, solar sectors

State-owned Coal India on Thursday said its board has given in-principle approval for venturing into aluminium and solar sectors and creation of special purpose vehicles SPVs. Coal India CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic ...

Nepal PM's decision to dissolve Parliament is 'internal matter', says India

Calling Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis decision to dissolve Parliament an internal matter, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday said that India will continue to support its neighbour in moving forward on the path of peace, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020