Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Super Carry completes 4 years with sale of over 70,000 units

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said its light commercial vehicle Super Carry has completed four years in the domestic market with sale of over 70,000 units. The auto major had forayed into the commercial vehicle segment in 2016 with Super Carry.The mini truck has empowered more than 70,000 owners with customised experiences in line with their versatile business needs, MSI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 11:17 IST
Maruti Super Carry completes 4 years with sale of over 70,000 units
The mini-truck has empowered more than 70,000 owners with customised experiences in line with their versatile business needs, MSI said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it's light commercial vehicle Super Carry has completed four years in the domestic market with the sale of over 70,000 units. The auto major had forayed into the commercial vehicle segment in 2016 with Super Carry.

The mini-truck has empowered more than 70,000 owners with customised experiences in line with their versatile business needs, MSI said in a statement. ''Specifically engineered for the Indian mini-truck customer who values superior mileage, Super Carry has fulfilled its promises,'' MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Super Carry has created a niche for itself within a short span and has become the second best-selling model in the light commercial vehicle market, he added. The model recorded a market share of 15 per cent in 2019-20 and nearly 20 per in 2020-21, the automaker said.

Super Carry is used across multiple applications including e-commerce, courier, FMCG and goods distribution, amongst others.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol taken in for police questioning - ally

Russian police raided the home of opposition activist Lyubov Sobol early on Friday and then took her in for questioning, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters said.Navalnys supporters said they thought the police action was a res...

Noted scholar and ex-MP Jamal Khwaja dead

Noted scholar Jamal Khwaja, one of the last surviving members of the 2nd Lok Sabha, passed away at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness, according to his family. Khwaja died on Thursday and his last rites were performed the same night.He...

Those who are on dharna are farmers, born to farmers' families; we have lot of respect for them: Union Minister Rajnath Singh at rally.

Those who are on dharna are farmers, born to farmers families we have lot of respect for them Union Minister Rajnath Singh at rally....

Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch

The movement of trains on the Thane-Vashi Trans-Harbour suburban railway line was disrupted on Friday morning after a locals pantograph got entangled with the overhead wire at a Navi Mumbai station, an official said. The pantograph of the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020