Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks post weekly gains on Brexit deal, policy support

China stocks rose on Friday to post weekly gains, as the Brexit deal helped lift sentiment and as investors cheered Beijing's continued policy support.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:45 IST
China stocks post weekly gains on Brexit deal, policy support
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8%, to 5,042.01, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1% higher at 3,396.56. Image Credit: ANI

China stocks rose on Friday to post weekly gains, as the Brexit deal helped lift sentiment and as investors cheered Beijing's continued policy support. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8%, to 5,042.01, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1% higher at 3,396.56.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext firmed 0.7%, while the STAR50 index inched up 0.1%. ** Leading the gains on Friday, the CSI300 materials index and CSI300 healthcare index jumped 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

**Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. ** Also helping soothe worries over the country's corporate bond defaults, China's central bank said it will step up its regulation of the bond market in line with the law, vowing "zero tolerance" towards illegal activities.

** For the week, SSEC added 0.1%, while CSI300 index firmed 0.8%, hovering near a five-year high, as Beijing pledged further support for its economy. ** In the annual Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and policymakers to chart the economy's course in 2021, China said it would maintain support for its economic recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep growth within a reasonable range in 2021.

** Looking into 2021, the Shanghai index could hit the 4,000-point level thanks to China's solid economic recovery and continued policy support, Southwest Securities said in a report. ** The brokerage recommended cyclical firms and companies in the clean energy chain as Beijing pledges "carbon neutralization".

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL organisers initiate measures for referee development

The Indian Super League has organised an open communication forum between teams head coaches, representatives of All India Football Federation and its referees to discuss a number of aspects related to officiating of games and communication...

The virus that shut down the world: The yawning gulf between rich and poor

Inequalities exposed UNICEFNahomTesfayeStreet vendors sell vegetables at a market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.Over the past 12 months, COVID-19 has deepened those inequalities, a view highlighted in February, by the UNs labour-focused agency,...

Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us; but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic: PM on farmers' stir.

Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic PM on farmers stir....

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020