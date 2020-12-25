Left Menu
Aurangabad civic body to survey pax with UK travel history

Last weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a new variant of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-12-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:09 IST
The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will undertake a survey of people who have come to the city from the United Kingdom since November 25 as part of efforts to stop the spread of a new coronavirus strain detected in that country, an official said on Friday. The civic body will also find out details of passengers who have landed here through Delhi on board trains like the Sachkhand Express, Health Officer Neeta Padalkar told PTI.

''We have got lists of such air and train passengers. If the person has a travel history related to UK within a period of 14 days, then he/she will be quarantined and tested for the infection.'' Padalkar added.

Last weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a new variant of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. Dozens of countries have since barred flights from the UK..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

