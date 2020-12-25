Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forex reserves up by USD 2.56 bn to record USD 581.131 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 2.563 billion to touch a record high of USD 581.131 billion in the week to December 18, RBI data showed. In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was due to a rise in foreign currency assets FCAs, a major component of the overall reserves.FCAs rose by USD 1.382 billion to USD 537.727 billion, the Reserve Bank of Indias RBI weekly data showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:54 IST
Forex reserves up by USD 2.56 bn to record USD 581.131 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 2.563 billion to touch a record high of USD 581.131 billion in the week to December 18, RBI data showed. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by USD 778 million to USD 578.568 billion. In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs rose by USD 1.382 billion to USD 537.727 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by USD 1.008 billion in the reporting week to USD 37.020 billion in the week ended December 18, the data showed. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 12 million to USD 1.515 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also rose by USD 160 million to USD 4.870 billion..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers being misled over agri laws: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said farmers are being misled about the new farm laws by their sympathisers who actually do not want them to prosper. Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modis programme for transferrin...

AIADMK MLA, Hyd based devotees donate Rs 2.62 crore at Tirumala temple

Two devotees, one hailing from Tamil Nadu and the other from Telangana, have separately made a total donation of Rs 2.62 crore at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on the occasion of auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi today, a templ...

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia opened a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing her of violently trespassing when she tried to doorstep an alleged secret agent who Navalny says was part of a plot to kill him...

S.African health workers stretched as COVID-19 infections near 1 million

Matron Annamarie Odendaal has cancelled all staff holiday on the COVID-19 ward at the private Arwyp Medical Centre in Johannesburg as a second wave of the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm South Africas health system.I called them back bec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020